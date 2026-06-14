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Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Myanmar

The NCS on Saturday said the quake occurred at 11:31 pm Indian Standard Time.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 05:28 am IST
ANI |
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An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Myanmar, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

Passengers ride ferry boats to cross Yangon river Friday, June 12, 2026, in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

The NCS on Saturday said the quake occurred at 11:31 pm Indian Standard Time, with its epicentre located at latitude 22.258 N and longitude 96.092 E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.8, On: 13/06/2026 23:31:57 IST, Lat: 22.258 N, Long: 96.092 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

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A week earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Myanmar on Saturday, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 06/06/2026 01:33:34 IST, Lat: 23.930 N, Long: 94.568 E, Depth: 107 Km, Location: Myanmar."

 
magnitude myanmar earthquake
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