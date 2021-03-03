Myanmar military coup has no authority to revoke authority of President: Kyaw
Myanmar's military junta and the envoy sent by its toppled civilian government have launched contradictory claims over who represents the country at the United Nations, officials said Tuesday.
Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun spectacularly broke with the junta before the General Assembly on Friday in an emotional plea for help to restore ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The next day the junta said the envoy had been sacked, but on Monday Kyaw Moe Tun sent a letter to the president of the UN General Assembly to say that he still holds the post.
"The perpetrators of the unlawful coup... have no authority to countermand the legitimate authority of the president of my country," said the letter obtained by AFP, referring to Suu Kyi.
"I wish therefore to confirm to you that I remain Myanmar's permanent representative to the United Nations," he added.
Also read:
On Tuesday, Myanmar's foreign ministry sent a note verbale to the UN, also obtained by AFP, claiming Kyaw Moe Tun had been removed.
"The ministry of foreign affairs... has the honour to inform that the state administration council of the republic of the Union of Myanmar terminated the duties and responsiblities of ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun", the note said.
"At present, Tin Maung Naing, deputy permanent representative ambassador, has been assigned as the charge d'affaires ad interim of the permanent mission," the note added.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing that the body had received the two "contradictory" letters.
"We are taking a look at those letters, where they came from and what we will do," he said.
The United States backed Kyaw Moe Tun and hailed his "bravery," with a State Department spokesman saying "we understand that the permanent representative remains in his position."
"We will continue to oppose the military coup and we will continue to support the restoration of Burma's democratically elected civilian government," the US spokesman said.
UN accreditation and protocol committees will look into the issue and then refer it to the General Assembly.
Dujarric said that the UN envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, who is currently in Switzerland, "continues her conversations with various parties regarding the current situation."
On Friday, Burgener said that "it is important the international community does not lend legitimacy or recognition to this regime," and called for the international community to press for a return to democracy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan plans to ban Olympic spectators from abroad over Covid-19 fears: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast at Dutch virus testing center; no one hurt
- Police have taped off the area about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Amsterdam and are investigating the cause of the blast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qantas launches 'mystery flights' to boost tourism amid Covid-19 restrictions
- The aviation sector has been hit hard due to the travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world to contain Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France says Turkey sounds 'reassuring', has stopped its 'insults'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucky haul: Thai woman finds lump of whale vomit, worth over $250,000
- When Niamrin inspected the mass, she found that it smelled like fish. Unaware of what the mass was, she brought it back home with her. The mass could be worth over $250,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US president Biden vows enough Covid-19 vaccines for all US adults by May-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Bank readies emergency vaccine funds for 30 African nations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss to vote on banning face veils in referendum criticised as Islamophobic
- The billboard is part of a campaign by the far-right Swiss People's Party to ban face coverings in public and which will be voted on in a binding national referendum on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine killed as Myanmar police opens fire to disperse protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beijing refutes allegations of sexual abuse made by Uyghur women: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU months away from issuing vaccine passports for travel, memo shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar military coup has no authority to revoke authority of President: Kyaw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft says China-linked group targets exchange email
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tibetan govt in-exile requests Dalai Lama's Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to enact legislation to fully implement FATF action plan: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox