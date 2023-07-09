Miscreant gets arrested for vandalising Virgin Mary statue in Brooklyn

A miscreant has been arrested for spraying black paint all over a statue of the Virgin Mary on Saturday, at the Resurrection Church in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn. He also wrote the word "Fake" on it. According to New York Post, cops said the suspect's name is Jonathan Bulik. Church where the incident happened(Twitter)

Cops have informed that Bulik lives near the church. He was taken to hospital for for a psychological evaluation and charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime.

Witnesses detained Bulik until police arrived. As per the witnesses, he appeared to be writing another word on the statue when he was detained.

Meanwhile, church goers expressed their shock and pain over the incident.

“I was walking down the street to go to the store and thought, ‘Oh, somebody put a veil on Mother Mary’s head, O.K. And as I got closer and actually saw it, I started to cry. I was wailing. ‘Oh my God.’ And it says fake something,’” said 71-year-old Evelyn Sullivan.

Notably, the statue was vandalised in the past too and was replaced after a fund-raising campaign.

“When is enough enough!. This report echoes what we have known for a long time. Crimes against our churches and other houses of worship have been on the rise,” said New York State Catholic Action Chairperson James Russell.

