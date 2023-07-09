Home / World News / Miscreant gets arrested for vandalising Virgin Mary statue in Brooklyn

Miscreant gets arrested for vandalising Virgin Mary statue in Brooklyn

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jul 09, 2023 07:09 AM IST

The suspect was taken to hospital for a psychological evaluation and charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime.

A miscreant has been arrested for spraying black paint all over a statue of the Virgin Mary on Saturday, at the Resurrection Church in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn. He also wrote the word "Fake" on it. According to New York Post, cops said the suspect's name is Jonathan Bulik.

Church where the incident happened(Twitter)
Church where the incident happened(Twitter)

Cops have informed that Bulik lives near the church. He was taken to hospital for for a psychological evaluation and charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime.

Witnesses detained Bulik until police arrived. As per the witnesses, he appeared to be writing another word on the statue when he was detained.

ALSO READ| Americans like Meghan the least among Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and her, as per latest poll: Report

Meanwhile, church goers expressed their shock and pain over the incident.

“I was walking down the street to go to the store and thought, ‘Oh, somebody put a veil on Mother Mary’s head, O.K. And as I got closer and actually saw it, I started to cry. I was wailing. ‘Oh my God.’ And it says fake something,’” said 71-year-old Evelyn Sullivan.

Notably, the statue was vandalised in the past too and was replaced after a fund-raising campaign.

“When is enough enough!. This report echoes what we have known for a long time. Crimes against our churches and other houses of worship have been on the rise,” said New York State Catholic Action Chairperson James Russell.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out