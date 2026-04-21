Missile chemicals from China found on seized Iranian ship in Hormuz? Here’s what Nikki Haley claims

Former US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley, member of Donald Trump’s Republican Party, has claimed that an Iranian vessel recently intercepted by the US Navy was travelling from China and was carrying materials linked to missile-related chemical shipments.

Nikki Haley also pointed towards Beijing’s alleged role in supporting Tehran. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X, Haley said, "The ship the US seized in the Strait of Hormuz this weekend was headed from China to Iran and is linked to chemical shipments for missiles. It refused repeated orders to stop," she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She further pointed towards Beijing’s alleged role in supporting Tehran. "Another reminder that China is helping prop up Iran's regime – a reality that can't be ignored," Haley added, warning that such cooperation is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook. Seized vessel identified as ‘Touska’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further pointed towards Beijing’s alleged role in supporting Tehran. "Another reminder that China is helping prop up Iran's regime – a reality that can't be ignored," Haley added, warning that such cooperation is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook. Seized vessel identified as ‘Touska’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The vessel in question has been identified as the Iranian-flagged container ship Touska, reportedly part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) network, which is already under US sanctions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The vessel in question has been identified as the Iranian-flagged container ship Touska, reportedly part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) network, which is already under US sanctions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to ship-tracking data from Marine Traffic, US forces boarded the ship on Sunday near Iran’s Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman. Iran calls action ‘armed piracy’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to ship-tracking data from Marine Traffic, US forces boarded the ship on Sunday near Iran’s Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman. Iran calls action ‘armed piracy’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran’s military claimed the ship had departed from China and strongly condemned the US operation, describing it as “armed piracy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran’s military claimed the ship had departed from China and strongly condemned the US operation, describing it as “armed piracy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tehran has also indicated that it will not participate in the next round of talks scheduled in Islamabad unless the blockade is lifted.

US assessment and sanctions backdrop

US security sources, cited by Reuters, said early assessments suggested the vessel may have been carrying dual-use materials after its journey from Asia—items that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

However, officials did not specify the exact cargo. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has previously flagged items such as metals, pipes, and electronic components as goods that may serve both industrial and military functions.

Washington had imposed sanctions on IRISL in 2019, accusing it of being “the preferred shipping line for Iranian proliferators and procurement agents,” including entities linked to Iran’s ballistic missile programme.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

china iran Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON