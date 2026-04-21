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Missile chemicals from China found on seized Iranian ship in Hormuz? Here’s what Nikki Haley claims

The vessel in question has been identified as the Iranian-flagged container ship Touska, reportedly part of the IRISL network. 

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 12:59 pm IST
Written by Shivya Kanojia
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Former US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley, member of Donald Trump’s Republican Party, has claimed that an Iranian vessel recently intercepted by the US Navy was travelling from China and was carrying materials linked to missile-related chemical shipments.

Nikki Haley also pointed towards Beijing’s alleged role in supporting Tehran. (AP)

In a post on X, Haley said, "The ship the US seized in the Strait of Hormuz this weekend was headed from China to Iran and is linked to chemical shipments for missiles. It refused repeated orders to stop," she said.

Tehran has also indicated that it will not participate in the next round of talks scheduled in Islamabad unless the blockade is lifted.

US assessment and sanctions backdrop

US security sources, cited by Reuters, said early assessments suggested the vessel may have been carrying dual-use materials after its journey from Asia—items that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

However, officials did not specify the exact cargo. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has previously flagged items such as metals, pipes, and electronic components as goods that may serve both industrial and military functions.

Washington had imposed sanctions on IRISL in 2019, accusing it of being “the preferred shipping line for Iranian proliferators and procurement agents,” including entities linked to Iran’s ballistic missile programme.

 
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Home / World News / Missile chemicals from China found on seized Iranian ship in Hormuz? Here’s what Nikki Haley claims
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