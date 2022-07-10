As stir reaches his office, 'missing' Lankan President Rajapaksa orders gas distribution
Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose location is still unknown since the protesters overran both his office and the official residence, has ordered officials to ensure the smooth distribution of cooking gas after the fuel-starved country received 3,700 metric tonnes of LP gas, his office said on Sunday.
In recent months people have been blocking roads across the country in a desperate bid to force the government to address the issue of acute gas shortages.
President Rajapaksa has instructed the officers to carry out the unloading and distribution of gas as the first ship arrives at Kerawalapitiya this afternoon. A second ship carrying 3,740 metric tonnes of gas is due on July 11 and a third carrying 3,200 metric tonnes of gas will arrive on July 15, according to Sri Lankan media.
A large gathering of protesters continue to occupy the president and prime minister's iconic administrative buildings which also function as official residences. No major breaches of security reported on Sunday, the police said.
President Rajapaksa was not present in the presidential House when a mob stormed the building on Saturday.
Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.
The country, with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default, had announced in April that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026.
Sri Lanka's total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.
Ukraine war: 15 killed after Russian rockets hit residential building in Donetsk
At least 15 people were killed and two dozen more are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine's Donetsk region, local officials said on Sunday as rescuers picked their way through rubble. Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the strike on the apartment building took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar.
Covid-19: China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found
The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signalling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy. The case, found in the financial district of Pudong on July 8, was linked with a case from overseas, said vice-director of the city's health commission, Zhao Dandan.
'Don't ignore cry of the poor': Pope appeals to leaders of Sri Lanka amid crisis
Pope Francis on Sunday told the leaders of Sri Lanka "not to ignore the cry of the poor and the needs of the people," and appealed for peace in the Asian country. Speaking from St. Peter's square for his Sunday Angelus message, the Pope expressed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka who he said "continue to suffer from political and economic instability". The Pope also renewed his support to the people of Ukraine.
Sri Lanka President's house a tourist spot? Protesters in bedrooms, using gym
A day after protesters stormed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house in Colombo, the premises has virtually become a new picnic spot on Sunday with people strolling through the balconies, relaxing in bedrooms, working out the gym, dining in the kitchen and taking a dip in the swimming pool. News agency AP reported that some made tea, while others issued statements from a conference room demanding that the president and prime minister go.
‘Came here to celebrate…’: Lankan protester's ‘royal lunch’ at Rajapaksa's home
Day after Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's presidential palace was stormed by the protesters, several videos have dominated the social media on how the demonstrators had a gala time there. There are reports of people visiting the presidential palace with their family and even enjoying lunch there. In a video shared by news agency ANI, a local resident said he had come to the palace with his family to celebrate.
