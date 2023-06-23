19-year-old aboard the missing Titan sub was ‘terrified’ of the journey but wanted to make his father happy

Azmeh Dawood, the older sister of businessman Shahzada Dawood, revealed in an interview that her 19-year-old nephew, Suleman, had expressed reluctance and fear about the trip before boarding the Titan vessel off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. However, driven by his desire to please his father on Father's Day weekend, Suleman ultimately joined the ill-fated expedition.

Tragedy strikes as Titanic exploration ends in disaster. Azmeh Dawood mourns loss of brother and nephew. (Dawood Family)

Azmeh, speaking from her home in Amsterdam, shared her devastation upon learning that all five passengers on the Titan were presumed dead. The news came as a crushing blow, leaving her in disbelief and struggling to comprehend the unreal situation. She had spent the past four days anxiously following the search efforts, hoping for any updates about her brother and nephew. The wait was agonizing, as Azmeh feared the worst and felt trapped in a state of suspense and uncertainty.

As scions of a prominent corporate dynasty in Pakistan, Shahzada and Azmeh come from a family known for their business empire, Dawood Hercules Corp. Shahzada held key positions in various organizations and was deeply passionate about the lore of the Titanic. Azmeh recalled their shared fascination with the iconic ship, watching films and documentaries about its tragic sinking. Shahzada's obsession with the Titanic led him to purchase tickets for the OceanGate mission, an endeavor Azmeh herself would never consider undertaking.

In a statement, Azmeh and Shahzada's parents expressed gratitude for the support they have received and requested prayers for their departed loved ones. They acknowledged the tireless efforts of the search teams and acknowledged the immense love and support that has helped them endure this unimaginable loss.

As Azmeh continues to grapple with the tragedy that has befallen her family, she recognizes the trauma and suspense that the entire world has experienced. The ripple effect of this heartbreaking event reminds us of the fragility of life and the profound impact of loss.