Modi-Xi bonhomie, Sharif’s quick catch-up with Putin after SCO photo op | Watch

An interaction between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 26th SCO Summit in Bishek went viral on Tuesday. The clip also captures a simultaneous interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

PM Modi seen interacting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (on the left), and Russian President Vladimir Putin seen with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (on the right) at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (ANI Screengrab)

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World leaders attending the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, gathered for the annual family photograph on Tuesday.

Also Read | The power frame: Modi, Xi, Putin, Sharif feature in SCO Summit group photo

Deep Dive What was the significance of the interactions between Modi, Xi, and Putin at the 26th SCO Summit? The interactions showcased the ongoing diplomatic relationships and dialogues between India, China, and Russia, highlighting efforts to strengthen cooperation among these major economies during the summit. Why did Modi emphasize dismantling the 'ecosystem of terrorism' at the SCO Summit? Modi aimed to address the threat of terrorism and emphasize collective action among SCO nations to combat terrorist financing and support, particularly in light of Pakistan's role in the issue. How did Modi propose to enhance cooperation among SCO nations during his address? Modi proposed focusing on three pillars: Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity, urging nations to transform dialogue into tangible outcomes that benefit the region amidst global uncertainty.

Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, hosted the 26th edition of the summit. Along with Modi, Xi, Putin and Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon were also present at the SCO gathering.

Watch | Sharif’s quick catch-up with Putin after SCO photo op

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, the Pakistani leader is seen trying to catch up with Putin after the family photograph at the summit. Furthermore, this happens at the same time as Indian Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen interacting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, the Pakistani leader is seen trying to catch up with Putin after the family photograph at the summit. Furthermore, this happens at the same time as Indian Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen interacting. {{/usCountry}}

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This interaction between Putin and Sharif also took place a day after the Russian president held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

PM flags issue of terrorism at SCO

Speaking at the gathering of leaders at the SCO Summit in Bishek, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that SCO nations must work together to dismantle the "ecosystem of terrorism."

"We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens. Countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy and provide shelter and support to terrorists must receive a strong message that terrorism can never be a strategic asset," said the prime minister.

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Modi also highlighted the importance of connectivity, technology, innovation, startups and youth engagement and called for stronger cooperation between SCO nations.

"In these 25 years, we have prepared a strong foundation for cooperation. Now, in the next 25 years, our goal must be to transform this cooperation into tangible outcomes. Today, when the world is passing through uncertainty and instability, we must turn our shared geography into shared opportunities. Through our efforts, we must bring positive changes to the lives of our people," he added.