‘Momentous’ occasion for BRICS: South Africa's Ramaphosa congratulates India on Chandrayaan-3

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday congratulated India for its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 and called it a momentous occasion for the BRICS.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa(via REUTERS)

Delivering his address at the open plenary session at the 15th BRICS Summit today, Ramaphosa said, "I would like to congratulate India, particularly as you speak about the need for cooperation in Space ... India's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 will be landing on the moon. We congratulate you."

"This for us, as the BRICS family, is a momentous occasion and we rejoice with you. We join you in the joy of this great achievement...," he added.

Moreover, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also said that BRICS nations need to advance the interests of the Global South.

"...BRICS nations need to advance the interests of the global south and call for industrialised countries to honour their commitments to support climate actions by developing economic progress..."

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa also talked about the Russia-Ukraine conflict at length.

“BRICS has proven itself to be a credible entity that stands in solidarity and seeks to promote a more equitable global system. We thank you also for the efforts that are being made by a number of BRICS countries to bring about a peaceful end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia," Ramaphosa said addressing the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit.

He added, “We agree that...the end these types of conflicts are best brought to an end by negotiations…BRICS members will continue to be supportive of the various efforts to bring this conflict to an end through dialogue, mediation and negotiation”.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a productive meeting and discussed the strengthening of the India-South Africa partnership in diverse sectors.

“PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @CyrilRamaphosa in Johannesburg. They discussed strengthening the India-South Africa partnership in diverse sectors such as boosting business ties, security and people-to-people connect,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on X (formerly Twitter).

Chandrayaan-3 is likely to make a historic landing on Wednesday at 6.04 pm, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Monday and said that they will organise a live telecast of the landing process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the live telecast online.

It has been a month and nine days since the ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon’s surface.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, rover moving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments. If successful, India will join the elite club of nations of China, the United States and Russia to achieve this feat, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

