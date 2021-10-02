Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Mommy is sleeping:' 2 girls spend days with deceased mother in France
world news

'Mommy is sleeping:' 2 girls spend days with deceased mother in France

Published on Oct 02, 2021 05:49 PM IST
It was not yet clear how long they had spent inside the apartment with their dead mother.(Reuters / file)
AFP |

Two sisters aged 5 and 7 spent several days in an apartment with the body of their mother who had died suddenly in northwestern France, the regional prosecutor said on Saturday.

"Be quiet, Mommy is sleeping," the girls told police officers who came to their apartment on Wednesday in the city of Le Mans after being alerted by the girls' schools of their prolonged absence, the prosecutor's office said.

The officers insisted on coming in and discovered the body of the mother, who was born in 1990 in Ivory Coast and who had died of natural causes, according to a subsequent autopsy.

The girls were taken to a hospital and were then placed in foster care and were being given psychological counselling.

It was not yet clear how long they had spent inside the apartment with their dead mother.

"We have ruled out a criminal hypothesis," Mans prosecutor Delphine Dewailly told AFP. "We are now going to wait a few days and then try to get witness testimony from the little girls."

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dubai Expo 2020 organisers say 5 workers died on site during preparations

Trump asks judge to force Twitter for his account, says it allowed Taliban

China angers Taiwan after it commits largest ever incursion into island

Qatar votes in nation's first legislative election
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP