Canada reports 10 new Monkeypox cases, expects more infections in coming days | Latest updates

Canada has identified 10 new cases of monkeypox - a disease endemic to forested parts of central and western Africa - bringing total infections in the country to 15. The new cases of monkeypox were detected in Quebec. Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said samples were being analysed and cautioned, "We expect more cases to be confirmed in the coming days."

Monkeypox - cases of which have sparked concerns worldwide amid the ongoing battle with Covid-19 - is caused by a virus transmitted to humans from infected animals, most commonly rodents. Common symptoms include rash, fever, and painful lymph nodes, while milder cases may also go undetected and represent increased risk of person-to-person transmission. The majority of cases this year have been reported in Europe.

Here are the top updates on the monkeypox infection:

> A Lancet study - based on the first instances of in-hospital transmission and household transmission outside of Africa - has found that some antiviral medications might have the potential to shorten symptoms of monkeypox and reduce the amount of time a patient is contagious.

> Researchers of the study also reported detection of monkeypox virus in blood and throat swabs.

> The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged travellers to avoid close contact with sick people, including those with skin or genital lesions. It also said contact with wild animals (dead or live) like rodents and primates should be avoided.

> The US has one confirmed case so far - a Massachusetts man recently returned from Canada.

> Denmark has said it will provide vaccines to close contacts of those infected with monkeypox, the Danish Health Authority told public broadcaster DR on Tuesday.

> Authorities in Madrid have confirmed 11 new cases of monkeypox, bringing total cases in Spain to 48.

> The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday detected the country's first case of the monkeypox virus in a young woman who travelled from West Africa. The government said little about the patient but stressed authorities were investigating contacts and 'taking all necessary measures' to limit the spread of monkeypox virus.

> Amid concerns, scientists do not expect the outbreak to evolve into a pandemic like Covid-19, given the virus does not spread as easily as SARS-COV-2.

> As more governments said they would launch limited vaccinations to combat rising infections of the virus, the World Health Organisation Tuesday said the outbreak of monkeypox cases outside of Africa can be contained.

(With agency inputs)

