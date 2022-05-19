Monkeypox outbreak: UK health experts warn gay, bisexual men against the virus

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency has warned 'men who are gay and bisexual' to be aware of unusual rashes or lesions and contact a doctor without delay in such a case. The warning comes after the UK reported its ninth monkeypox case since May 6, with the UKHSA confirming 'recent cases predominantly in gay and bisexual communities, or men who have sex with men (MSM)'.

The UK public health body said 'the virus does not spread easily between people' but since most recent cases were from the gay, bisexual and MSM communities - and as the virus spreads through close contact - 'we are advising these groups to be alert to any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, and to contact a sexual health service if they have concerns'.ALSO READ: Explainer: Why monkeypox cases are rising in Europe

Monkeypox has not previously been described as a sexually transmitted infection, though it can be passed on by direct contact during sex. It can also be passed on through close contact with a person who has monkeypox or contact with clothing or linens used by a person who has monkeypox.

Calling it 'rare and unusual', Dr Susan Hopkins, the UKHSA's Chief Medical Adviser said the agency is investigating the source of these infections urgently over fears of community transmission.

The UKHSA is contacting potential close contacts of the infected patients.

"We are particularly urging men who are gay and bisexual to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact a sexual health service without delay," Dr Hopkins said in a UKHSA statement.

The patients have been admitted to specialist infectious disease units at hospitals in Newcastle and London, news agency PTI said in its report.

Concern over infections spreading through sexual contact were also flagged by the World Health Organisation (WHO) this week; "We are seeing transmission among men having sex with men," Ibrahima Soce Fall, assistant director general for emergency response at the WHO, said.

The United States' Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has voiced similar concerns.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates and then spreads to people. A majority of initial infections were reported in central and west Africa.

There are two main variants - the Congo strain, which is more severe and has up to 10 per cent mortality, and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate of about 1 per cent.

When was it reported?

It was first identified by scientists in 1958 after outbreaks of pox-like diseases in research monkeys were reported. The first known human infection was in 1970 - a nine-year-old Congolese boy.

The virus belongs to the same family as the smallpox but causes milder symptoms.

What are the symptoms?

Health experts say most patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.

However, patients with serious illnesses may develop rashes and lesions on their face and hands, and this can spread to other parts of the body.

Where else has it been reported?

Besides the United Kingdom, Italy and Sweden have also reported cases, as has Portugal. The US' reported its first case this year - a man who had recently travelled to Canada. Last year the US reported cases in people who had travelled from Nigeria to Texas and Maryland.

