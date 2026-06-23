Montreal shooting update: Did officer shoot civilian? Police refuse to confirm amid viral video

Montreal police are not confirming whether a police officer shot the civilian killed in Monday’s mass shooting in Côte-des-Neiges. Videos have circulated online depicting what looks to be a police officer shooting a citizen, which Quebec's domestic security minister, Ian Lafrenière, admitted.

Videos appear to show a police officer firing at a civilian during Monday’s deadly Montreal shooting, but authorities say they cannot confirm. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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What are officials saying about the video?

Lafrenière said, “There have been some rumours, there has been some information stating that the civilian was shot by a police officer. This is not the kind of information that we can share at this moment.”

The most important update is that officials are not validating the online footage as proof that a police officer killed the civilian. Lafrenière said that the BEI, Quebec's police watchdog, is investigating the shooting. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), Quebec's police watchdog, has assigned ten investigators to look into what happened during the Montreal police intervention.

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{{^usCountry}} The most important update is that officials are not validating the online footage as proof that a police officer killed the civilian. He further added, “We're talking about people that literally died being filmed, so I'm asking people not to share those videos.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most important update is that officials are not validating the online footage as proof that a police officer killed the civilian. He further added, “We're talking about people that literally died being filmed, so I'm asking people not to share those videos.” {{/usCountry}}

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What do we know about the shooting and the victims?

According to Montreal police chief Fady Dagher, one police officer was seriously hurt but is said to be in stable condition. A second citizen suffered minor injuries during the shooting incident.

This afternoon, a suspect was "neutralized" by Montreal police. According to Radio-Canada, the gunman disseminated a violent incel manifesto directed at women and is associated with the misogynistic "incel" (involuntary celibate) movement.

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According to Quebec's minister of home security, the shooting is still a "domestic case" and has nothing to do with previous shootings outside the province.