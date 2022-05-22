92 monkeypox cases in 10 days from 12 countries, spread may grow -WHO: 10 points

Ninety-two monkeypox cases have been registered from 12 countries, which are “non-endemic”, since May 13, the WHO said on Sunday, as it underlined that cases are likely to increase. “The situation is evolving and WHO expects there will be more cases of monkeypox identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries. Immediate actions focus on informing those who may be most at risk for monkeypox infection with accurate information, in order to stop further spread,” the world health body said in its latest update.

Here are top global updates on monkeypox cases:

1. The United States, Australia, Canada and at least nine European countries have recorded cases of the disease, which derived its name because it was first detected in monkeys. No deaths have been recorded so far.

2. The United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain are among the countries worst-hit in Europe. Other nations in the continent that have reported cases are: Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and Sweden.

3. A large number of cases have been recorded from sexual health clinics. “Based on currently available information, cases have mainly but not exclusively been identified amongst men who have sex with men (MSM) seeking care in primary care and sexual health clinics,” the WHO has underlined.

4. There are 28 cases suspected to be of the virus. “The identification of confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox with no direct travel links to an endemic area represents a highly unusual event. Surveillance to date in non-endemic areas has been limited, but is now expanding,” says the world health body.

5. So far, the virus had been largely limited to Africa. Benin, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana (identified in animals only), Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan have been among the nations on the list of endemic countries.

6. The virus spreads due to “close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.”

7. Experts usually believe that most people recover on their own. Fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that often begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body are said to be among the symptoms.

8. Canada has said the Toronto Public Health (TPH) is currently investigating its first suspected case in their 40s.

9. Usually, monkeypox does not spread easily between people.

10. As the outbreak comes amid the global fight against Covid, experts also insist that the monkeypox virus does not spread as fast as coronavirus.

