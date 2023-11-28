More Palestinians at risk of death from disease than bombings: WHO's warning
"Eventually we will see more people dying from disease than from bombardment if we are not able to put back together this health system," said Margaret Harris.
There is a risk that more people could die from diseases than from bombings in Gaza if the enclave's health system is not put back on its feet quickly, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"Eventually we will see more people dying from disease than from bombardment if we are not able to put back together this health system," said the WHO's Margaret Harris.
She described the collapse of Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza as a "tragedy" and voiced concern about the detention of some of its medical staff by Israeli forces.
