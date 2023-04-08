More Republicans want Donald Trump to run for 2024 presidential polls: Survey

The chances of US President Donald Trump winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections are very high, a survey showed following charges against Donald Trump in case related to hush money payments. According to the Reuters/Ipsos survey, 49% of all Americans believe that it was appropriate for prosecutors to file a criminal case against a former president as New York City prosecutors indicted Donald Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Donald Trump: Former US President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Vladimir Putin's speech met with awkward silence. He was expecting…

Republicans and Democrats remained sharply divided over the case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Almost 16% of Republicans believed that the accusations were justified as opposed to 84% of Democrats. Around 40% of Republicans said that they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024, while 12% said they would be less likely to do so. 38% of respondents claimed that the case had no impact on their choice.

Read more: Russian forces surrendering at fast pace to ‘save their lives’: Ukraine official

The survey showed that 58% of Republicans favour Donald Trump as their choice for nominee- a rise from 48% ahead of the indictment. The survey showed that more Americans believe the case against Donald Trump as 73% of Americans, including 55% of Republicans agreed that the action by enforcement agencies was justified. But 34% of Democrats and 76% of Republicans believed that the agencies were conducting investigations that are politically motivated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only 18% of Republicans said that Donald Trump should be barred from running for president again owing to the allegations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail