Watch: Vladimir Putin's speech met with awkward silence. He was expecting…

ByMallika Soni
Apr 08, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Vladimir Putin: The moment occurred at the Grand Kremlin Palace during a ceremony to present diplomatic credentials to 17 newly-appointed foreign ambassadors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen experiencing an awkward moment during his speech when he appeared to pause while speaking for applause but the audience did not react to the speech at all. The moment occurred at the Grand Kremlin Palace during a ceremony to present diplomatic credentials to 17 newly-appointed foreign ambassadors.

Vladimir Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting.(Reuters)
"No one applauded Putin after he finished his speech at the ceremony of ambassadors presenting their credentials in the Kremlin," Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, wrote in a tweet sharing a clip from the speech taken from the Russian independent news outlet Meduza. “Putin waited for applause as he finished talking but none came,” he added, mocking the Russian President.

In the video, Vladimir Putin can be seen smiling slightly as he concludes his speech while he and the ambassadors exchange brief nods. Vladimir Putin then wishes them "all the best" in English before departing.

During the speech, Vladimir Putin targeted the new United States and European Union (EU) ambassadors saying that they were responsible for a breakdown in relations with Russia following the Ukraine invasion. Vladimir Putin also said that US support for a Ukraine revolution in 2014 “ultimately led to today's Ukrainian crisis.”

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin
