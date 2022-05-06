Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Morning brief: Pentagon says Russia on its way out of Ukraine's Mariupol, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
People walk their bikes across the street as smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, (REUTERS)
Published on May 06, 2022 08:58 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

US intel helped Ukraine locate and sink Russian warship: Report

The US says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia's military. Read more

Hyderabad dishonour killing sparks huge outrage, cops to move fast-track court

Hyderabad remains gripped with shock and outrage two days after the city saw a dishonour killing case as a Hindu man was murdered by his Muslim wife’s family. Read more

'Emotional day for us': Jet Airways on Hyderabad 'test flight' | Video

After a three-year hiatus, Jet Airways on Thursday took the skies again for its test flight at the Hyderabad airport in a big step towards revalidating the air operator certificate. Watch here

RELATED STORIES

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets married, she calls it 'most awaited day in my life'. See pics

Music maestro AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got married to fiance – audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Read more

'I may not have Dhoni's physique. But don't know why people say I'm not a shorter-format player': Veteran India batter

It is a common thought process that T20 cricket is a young man's game, but when it comes to the IPL, it may not always be true. Read more

Workwear fashion tips: Trendy womenswear and menswear corporate styling for summers

An ineffable style and a zealous sense of glamour is ruling the summer corporate styling and if you are looking for bold, sexy and ever so stylish fashion cues that will guaranteed make heads turn at your workplace, we got you sorted. Read more

