Workwear fashion tips: Trendy womenswear and menswear corporate styling for summers

An ineffable style and a zealous sense of glamour is ruling the summer corporate styling and if you are looking for bold, sexy and ever so stylish fashion cues that will guaranteed make heads turn at your workplace, we got you sorted. The lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown urges us to take stylish route again and serve a bombshell look as we head to work or take business trips again so, move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes instead of conventional looks.

We are always game for serving mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient even in corporate life and if you too are like us, with your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse, it's time to nail a rocker chic look while keep things sophisticated or be your own boss lady while looking both feminine and edgy or just embrace your individuality and power of expression by transcending fashion and lifestyle boundaries yet straddling trends. We got a few experts on board to spill the beans on corporate styling for summers as per the latest trends in womenswear and menswear.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bibhuti Dash, Founder of Louoj shared, “On the off chance that you're similar to most folks, the prospect of tossing on a lot of stuffy layers to intrigue high management will work in a somewhat AC office is different than outdoors. In 2022, when workplaces are taking on casual business clothing like never before, summer corporate style accompanies its own unique perks. There's less ties, more design, more splendid colour tones, and comforting layers.”

He suggested, “Regardless of anything else sort of office you work in, there are limitless ways of putting your best self forward and keep cool in a real sense. Some methods for taking care of business with white pants, spruced up polos, unbiased fitting, summer ribbon-ups and comforting chinos are - for womenswear the secret is to work on your choices and lay out a couple of key basic pieces you can work out into an outfit. You can wear smooth gleaming pants with a fresh button-down shirt or a luxury tee/tank and pumps or square heel shoes.”

He added, “A flowy midi skirt considers comparative styling choices, which you can style with an oxford shirt or as a suit with an organizing jacket for a genuine power-dressing second. For men's easy-going lightweight overcoat, linen suit and softened sneakers help you look sharp and remain cool in the workplace this summers.”

Meha Bhargava, Founder and CEO at Styl.Inc, revealed, “We are seeing a post-pandemic or I'd rather say mid-pandemic shift towards corporate fashion style. With over two years of work from home scenario, people are desperate to head out and look the part. A huge paradigm shift is seen in the way corporate fashion will be perceived with the onset of brighter colours, tailored clothing and above all factoring in comfort with regards to softer fabrics and ease of movement. Everything can change in an instant, this is fashion.”

Stating how we've lived through being overworked in our sweats and romanticised athleisure in our little virtual bubble, Meha Bhargava asserted that it is time now to shake it off and dress the part. She advised, “Opt for a more open wardrobe with a mix of smart casuals and formal wear. With the arena getting more relaxed, we wouldn’t want you to go all out casual but instead keep the sanctity of the office alive. Mix your blouse, t-shirts with the tailored blazer and trousers, or mix your formal shirt with colour-pop pants, wear your jeans with kitten heels and a fun blouse. Options are endless, you just need the vision.”