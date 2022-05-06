US intel helped Ukraine locate and sink Russian warship: Report
- The Biden administration has ramped up intelligence sharing with Ukraine alongside the shipment of arms and missiles to help it repel Russia's invasion.
The US says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia's military.
An American official said Thursday that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles. But given Russia's attacks on the Ukrainian coastline from the sea, the U.S. has provided “a range of intelligence” that includes locations of those ships, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Biden administration has ramped up intelligence sharing with Ukraine alongside the shipment of arms and missiles to help it repel Russia's invasion. The disclosure of U.S. support in the Moskva strike comes as the White House is under pressure from Republicans to do more to support Ukraine's resistance and as polls suggest Americans question whether President Joe Biden is being tough enough on Russia.
Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February, the White House has tried to balance supporting Ukraine, a democratic ally, against not doing anything that would seem to provoke a direct war between Putin and the U.S. and NATO allies. As the war has gone on, the White House has ramped up its military and intelligence support, removing some time and geographic limits on what it will tell Ukraine about potential Russian targets.
The official who spoke Thursday said the U.S. was not aware that Ukraine planned to strike the Moskva until after they conducted the operation. <i>NBC News</i> first reported on the American role in the sinking of the ship.
Speaking earlier Thursday after a New York Times report about the U.S. role in supporting Ukraine's killing of Russian generals, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said American agencies "do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military.”
“Ukraine combines information that we and other partners provide with the intel that they themselves are gathering and then they make their own decisions and they take their own actions," Kirby said.
-
Sobbing Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault
"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand on Thursday asHeard, who shook her head and sobbed as she described the episodee said ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened her life shortly after the pair were married. Heard said she broke free and retreated upstairs, returning later in her nightgown to find Depp still awake. During the assault, Depp repeatedly said "I'll fucking kill you," she told the jury.
-
US assures Sweden, Finland amid Russian threat over NATO application
The United States is confident it can address any security concerns Sweden and Finland may have about the period of time after they apply for NATO membership and before they are accepted into the alliance, the White House said on Thursday. Sweden and Finland are concerned they would be vulnerable to Russian threats during an application process, which could take up to a year to be approved by all 30 NATO members.
-
Biden taps 1st Black, LGBTQ White House press secretary
President Joe Biden on Thursday named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary, the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role. Jean-Pierre takes on the role as the White House faces an uphill battle to help Democrats hold onto the House and Senate in this fall's midterm elections, and as the administration struggles to address Americans' concerns about soaring inflation and the state of the economy.
-
J&J Covid-19 vaccine ‘limited’ to some people after clot concerns: Report
Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine was limited to use only in adults for whom other shots aren't appropriate after an investigation of rare and potentially deadly clotting disorder that occurs in some recipients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration limited the use of the vaccine to people 18 and older for whom other shots aren't accessible or clinically appropriate, and those who would otherwise not get immunized against the virus.
-
Nude video latest to turn Republicans in US against one of their own
A grainy 28-second video showing a naked young man gyrating against someone in bed amid squeals and laughter was the latest in a string of episodes that has turned Republicans against one of their own: the brash U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. It followed other episodes that have led powerful Republicans such as the top Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, to break with him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics