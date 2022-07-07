‘Morning everyone....oh’: Twitter floods with memes as UK PM clings to power

British prime minister Boris Johnson - holding on to power precariously after multiple members of his cabinet resigned over the past few days - has become the subject of memes among the online community. A slew of these memes have surfaced on Twitter, encapsulating the current political crisis in Britain as Johnson stares at the strong possibility of being removed as Conservative Party leader and PM.

Some of the memes:

A short read of Sajid Javid’s and Rishi Sunak’s resignation letters: “I’m bored of this. I’m going for a Twix”: @LeoHolmes1999 tweeted.

Iceland Foods, a British supermarket chain, uploaded a photo of Boris Johnson and asked “Having trouble keeping your cabinet full? Shop everyday essentials from Iceland.co.uk

@Stakke82, another Twitter user to join the band of Boris Johnson memes, tweeted a photo of a pub in Canterbury which wrote on a board that IKEA has better cabinets than the UK government.

“If the answer is Boris, how dumb is the question,” the other side of the board read.

“If Boris Johnson survives this I would honestly fancy his chances against Thanos,” British actor Sanjeev Kolhi tweeted.

“Morning everyone....oh,” @thetopbananadan wrote on the microblogging site as he uploaded a photo of Johnson walking into an empty meeting room, highlighting the mass resignations.

Johnson suffers over 40 resignations from cabinet; PM defiant

More than 40 ministers and aides have quit the Boris Johnson government since late Tuesday.

The resignations include finance and health ministers Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, who began the exodus after claims the PM turned a blind eye to alleged sexual assault by a parliamentary ally.

Johnson is already under a boatload of scandals, including the infamous 'Partygate' - which deals with gatherings and parties at 10, Downing Street in violation of Covid protocols enforced on the rest of the country.

As 'partygate' grew, Johnson became the first UK PM found to have broken the law while in office.

Some other controversies that involve him include the identification of those who paid for a lavish makeover of his Downing Street flat and an expensive holiday to a private Caribbean island.

However, amid all the trouble, Johnson is defiant and vowed to stay on as the prime minister.

