Morocco earthquake: Dozens killed, houses damaged after massive temblor, claim reports

ByHT News Desk
Sep 09, 2023 07:31 AM IST

A local news site in Morocco reported up to 50 people had died, citing unnamed officials in the earthquake-hit region.

Dozens of people have been reportedly killed after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit htbnewson Friday night, local media reported.

People take shelter outside their homes after an earthquake in Rabat, Morocco. (AP)

Pan-Arab al-Arabiya news channel reported that five people were killed from one family, citing unnamed local sources. The local Goud.ma news site reported up to 50 people had died, citing unnamed officials in the earthquake-hit region.

Another report, citing local sources, claimed that at least 27 people died in the region of the tourist city Marrakech, 320 kilometres south of capital Rabat, and four others in the province of Ouarzazate further south.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

