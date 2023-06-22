These are ten most liveable cities in the world in 2023

The Economist Intelligence Unit released its 2023 report on global livability index, placing Austria’s capital Vienna as the top ranked city to live in this year. The private research body said the findings of the latest survey showed ‘optimism’ as the index has reached a 15-year high with focus on healthcare and education growing in Asian, African and the Middle East countries. However, it pointed out that scores for stability have slipped backwards since last year, which it attributed to civil unrest in parts of the world.

Tokyo Skytree (R) and Mount Fuji (back L) being pictured from the I-link Town observatory.(AFP)

EIU said Vienna retained the top spot on the chart due to a combination of livability factors in the city, including stability, culture, entertainment reliable infrastructure, and exemplary education and health services.

Copenhagen in Denmark took second place, while Melbourne and Sydney in Australia grabbed the third and fourth spot in 2023 rankings.

Here's the list of top ten cities to live in 2023:

Rank Cities 1 Vienna, Austria 2 Copenhagen, Denmark 3 Melbourne, Australia 4 Sydney, Australia 5 Vancouver, Canada 6 Zurich, Switzerland 7 Calgary, Canada 8 Geneva, Switzerland 9 Toronto, Canada 10 Osaka, Japan and Auckland, New Zealand

EIU noted that attempts to restore normalcy after the covid-19 pandemic and the “incremental improvements in livability made by many developing countries” have been the biggest drivers of changes in its global liveability rankings.

After Vienna, Copenhagen also kept its position in second place from last year. Additionally, three cities in Canada, two in Switzerland, and two in Asia made it to the top ten spot.

The survey noted that while Asia-Pacific cities made some of the biggest gains, the western European cities have slipped down the 2023 rankings.

Notably, war-raged Ukraine's capital Kyiv, is back in this year's survey, ranked at ranks a lowly 165th out of the 173 cities. Meanwhile, Moscow in Russia, which fell to 96th place in 2022, remained stable this year, EIU said.

Damascus (Syria) and Tripoli (Libya) are at the bottom of the list, like the last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail