'Mothership of Satan is in Tehran': US ambassador hides in shelter in Israel as Iran war escalates

West Asia once again appears to be edging towards a wider conflict after Israel launched strikes on military targets in Iran early Monday, responding to an Iranian missile attack on Israeli territory late Sunday.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee shared updates from a shelter in Israel as the war escalated.(AP)

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Amid the latest exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel, US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, shared updates from a shelter, describing the tense situation as missile alerts sounded across parts of Israel.

Also read | Israel army says Iran committed 'grave mistake' by firing missiles

Posting on X, Huckabee wrote: “Hearing loud booms overhead, I hope it's an interception. Another day where we live under the threat of a deranged Iranian regime.”

In the shelter now. Hearing loud booms overhead. Hopefully it’s the interception. Another day we live under threat of crazed Iranian regime. — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} In another post, he said, “Iran fired missiles toward Israel last night and early this morning. Missile warnings were heard at 06:00 a.m. in Jerusalem. They were intercepted, thank God! Iran and its agents of evil want to burn America and Israel. The mother ship of Satan is in Tehran.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another post, he said, “Iran fired missiles toward Israel last night and early this morning. Missile warnings were heard at 06:00 a.m. in Jerusalem. They were intercepted, thank God! Iran and its agents of evil want to burn America and Israel. The mother ship of Satan is in Tehran.” {{/usCountry}}

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Iran fired missiles at Israel last night & early today. The missile alerts sounded at 6am in Jerusalem. They were intercepted thank God! Iran & its proxy agents of evil want to incinerate America & Israel. Mothership of Satan is in Tehran. — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Israel targets Iranian petrochemical facility {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israel targets Iranian petrochemical facility {{/usCountry}}

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As missile alerts sounded in Israel, the Israeli military confirmed carrying out airstrikes against a major industrial site in Iran.

Also read | Iran's missile attack, Israel's retaliation warning, Trump says ‘enough’: Latest in US-Iran war

In a statement posted on X, the military said the Israeli Air Force had attacked multiple targets within the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, located in southwestern Iran.

חיל האוויר בהכוונת אמ"ן תקף לפני זמן קצר מספר יעדים במתחם הפטרוכימי במאהשהר שבדרום-מערב איראן. פרטים נוספים בהמשך — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 8, 2026

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The military did not immediately disclose the extent of the damage caused by the strikes or specify which facilities were affected. Officials said further information would be released after damage assessments are completed, adding that “more details will be shared soon.”

Ceasefire efforts in jeopardy as tensions rise

The latest military exchanges come after efforts to maintain a ceasefire broke down.

The truce, which had been in place since April 8, unravelled after Iran carried out strikes against Israel on Monday. Israel subsequently responded with attacks that reportedly resulted in explosions across central and western Iran.

The renewed fighting has cast uncertainty over ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict and advancing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Also read | 'No choice': Trump says Netanyahu will have to accept Iran deal; Israel hits Tehran hours later

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US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged restraint and warned against a prolonged cycle of retaliation.

Speaking about the situation, Trump said: "If Bibi strikes them back, it's just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years."

Trump pushes for return to negotiations

The US President indicated that negotiations with Tehran had been approaching a critical stage before the latest escalation.

"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," Trump told Fox News.

He also appealed directly to Iran's leadership, saying, "You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal."

According to Axios, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the initial missile barrage in an effort to prevent a broader conflict.

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He later told Axios,"The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate."

Trump also suggested that Netanyahu would ultimately have to accept any agreement reached between Washington and Tehran, telling the Financial Times: "He won't have any choice."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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