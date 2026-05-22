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Motion to term 1984 riots a ‘genocide’ fails to pass in Canadian provincial legislature

A motion in British Columbia to label the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as "genocide" failed, drawing criticism and political tensions within the legislature.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 05:38 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
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A motion in a Canadian provincial legislature in British Columbia to label the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a “genocide” failed to pass on Thursday.

Mandeep Dhaliwal.

The motion was moved by Mandeep Dhaliwal, an MLA from the provincial Conservative Party for the riding (as constituencies are called in Canada) of Surrey North.

The motion said, “That this House honours the memory of those who were killed, survivors and families whose lives were permanently altered, with resilience and dignity, in 1984.”

The motion sought the legislature’s recognition of the “importance of education, remembrance and vigilance in confronting anti-Sikh hate, religious persecution, genocide denial and all forms of targeted violence” along with acknowledgement “that the crime and violence against Sikhs across India in 1984 constitute a genocide.”

However, the motion was moved with short notice and did not receive unanimous consent from the Legislative Assembly allowing it to bypass normal procedure and, as a result, failed.

India has been sensitive to foreign legislatures considering such motions. In April 2017, then Ontario Liberal Party Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) Harinder Malhi moved a private member’s motion in this regard and it was carried. That Parliament motion led to the beginning of the rupture in relations between India and the Canadian government under then prime minister Justin Trudeau.

India-Canada relations have now renewed under Mark Carney, who replaced Trudeau as PM in March last year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

genocide british columbia
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