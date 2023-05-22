Video: Europe's most active volcano- Etna- erupts, spews ash on Catania

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted on Sunday, spewing ash on Catania, eastern Sicily’s largest city. The eruption forced in the suspension of flights at Sicily’s airport. Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), noted that cloud cover on a rainy day was impeding views of the eruption.

Mount Etna Eruption: Lava flows downhill as Mount Etna erupts.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ash had fallen on Catania and at least one town on Mount Etna’s inhabited slopes, INGV informed. Although, no injures have been reported so far.

Catania airport said flight operations were temporarily suspended because of the ashfall. INGV also warned that it had recorded evidence of a stepping up in tremor activity in recent days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People in Adrano and Biancavilla reported hearing loud booms emanating from the volcano, Reuters reported quoting Italian news agency ANSA said.

Italy's national Civil Protection agency noted in an alert that in view of increased volcanic activity, “sudden” variations of Etna's activity could occur. The volcano had last erupted in 2021. The eruption had then lasted several weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON