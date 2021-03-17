IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Multilingual team helps Berlin immigrants fight coronavirus
Aliye Tuerkyilmaz a member of a multilingual team of five street workers shows an information flyer as she poses for a photo in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln, the German capital’s crowded immigrant neighborhood that’s studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges. The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant hands out flyers informing about the coronavirus pandemic and tries to connect with other immigrants in one of the four languages she speaks. Tuerkyilmaz belongs to an multilingual team, a group of five street workers trying to explain the dangers of COVID-19 to those who are often not reached through other efforts by the authorities. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
Aliye Tuerkyilmaz a member of a multilingual team of five street workers shows an information flyer as she poses for a photo in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln, the German capital’s crowded immigrant neighborhood that’s studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges. The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant hands out flyers informing about the coronavirus pandemic and tries to connect with other immigrants in one of the four languages she speaks. Tuerkyilmaz belongs to an multilingual team, a group of five street workers trying to explain the dangers of COVID-19 to those who are often not reached through other efforts by the authorities. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
world news

Multilingual team helps Berlin immigrants fight coronavirus

  • The hope is that they will be able to break through the lack of communication, which not only has to do with language barriers but also a deep distrust of German authorities fed by a sense of nonacceptance
READ FULL STORY
AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:56 PM IST

Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln to hand out informational flyers on the coronavirus pandemic to residents of the German capital's crowded immigrant neighborhood that's studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges.

The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant who speaks four languages is part of a team of five street workers enlisted to explain the dangers of Covid-19 to people often not reached through traditional channels in an area where infection numbers have regularly been among the highest in the city.

“Especially the older immigrants don't understand German, some are illiterate, and some are still not aware of the health risks and regulations regarding the pandemic,” Tuerkyilmaz says as she roams through a Turkish market along the Landwehr canal where many had come to pick up fresh vegetables, chicken and bread.

There are a combination of factors that have made Neukoelln a virus hotspot in Berlin, where low incomes mean that living quarters are often cramped, public transport is frequently the only option, and jobs are commonly in high-risk areas such as the food service industry.

But it was the lack of information making it to the residents that prompted the formation of Tuerkyilmaz's “intercultural educational team,” or IKAT, in September by the Berlin NGO Chance BJS in coordination with district officials.

The hope is that they will be able to break through the lack of communication, which not only has to do with language barriers but also a deep distrust of German authorities fed by a sense of nonacceptance, says Kazim Erdogan, a community leader with Turkish roots.

“If we can't create a sense of belonging together in normal times, if people are existing next to or even against each other, then it is not possible to create this sense of togetherness now," Erdogan says.

Around 35% of Berlin's 3.6 million residents have immigrant roots, primarily from Poland, Turkey, Arabic countries and the former Soviet Union. In Neukoelln, almost half have a foreign background.

The district's number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents is currently at 4,828, compared to a city-wide average figure of 3,575.

A study published by the Berlin state health authority in February indicated the hardest-hit districts were those with more unemployment, a greater share of welfare recipients and lower household income. The incidence of Covid-19 also rose in line with the percentage of people with a family history of migration and greater population density — factors that are linked to poverty.

“Migration is not the main reason for a higher risk of catching the virus, but it is an additional one,” said Nico Dragano, a professor of medical sociology at the Heinrich-Heine University of Duesseldorf, who has been studying the disproportionally strong impact of the pandemic on underprivileged parts of society.

Lacking information early on in the pandemic, many immigrant communities stuck to cherished traditions like big weddings and extended family meals in their small homes, which helped contribute to clusters of outbreaks, said Erdogan, the Neukoelln community leader.

“Among my friends, there were also 20 people who got infected from one family,” Erdogan said. “They were at a celebration and didn't take the challenges seriously — it came back to haunt them.”

More than 135,000 people in Berlin have been reported to have caught the coronavirus, though the estimated number of unreported cases is higher, and about 3,000 people have died.

While Neukoelln was one of the city's main virus hot spots last summer, its latest number of cases — 75.5 new infections weekly per 100,000 residents — is on par with the city's current average of 75.1.

It's too early to say how much initiatives like the multilingual street workers' team have contributed to bringing down the virus numbers, but district mayor Martin Hikel said that anecdotally, unconventional ways of communicating with Neukoelln's diverse immigrant communities have been important.

Hikel said many residents of his district don't read German papers or watch German television stations where constantly changing virus regulations, including lockdowns, school and store closures and reopenings, are reported daily.

Beyond the IKAT team, Neukoelln has sought to rectify that through other initiatives as well.

City workers have painted basic rules of conduct during the pandemic — such as mask regulations — directly on sidewalks in bold letters and different languages. They've also created short multilingual videos detailing the risks of COVID-19 that feature different community leaders — including Erdogan — which can easily be shared on Facebook or via messenger services on smartphones.

“We try to spread the word on social media, through social workers and local associations," Hikel said, adding that local authorities are often a step ahead of state and federal officials with their outreach methods because they are more aware of the reality on the ground.

Izabella Grajkowski, a 34-year-old IKAT member with Polish roots, said people have generally been open when she approaches them in the streets.

She attributes the success of IKAT's outreach work also to the fact that all members are immigrants themselves and can draw on that experience as they talk to people. They also help translate for those who have in-depth medical questions for a doctor who often joins IKAT outings and offers on-the-spot antigen tests for those who fear they’ve contracted the virus.

“We all have different cultural backgrounds ourselves and we connect well with the people of Neukoelln,” she said.

Topics of most concern to people are the re-opening of schools, stores and restaurants, whether they are allowed to travel abroad to visit relatives, and when and how they'll be able to get vaccinated.

“The elderly have already been getting invitations for the vaccinations explaining how to register online," said Tuerkyilmaz. ”But everything is in German only — they don't understand it and don't know what to do. It's difficult."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany germany coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Francis, who visited Myanmar in 2017, said: "Blood does not resolve anything. Dialogue must prevail."(REUTERS)
Francis, who visited Myanmar in 2017, said: "Blood does not resolve anything. Dialogue must prevail."(REUTERS)
world news

'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence': Pope Francis

Reuters, Vatican City
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:30 PM IST
More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those wishing to scale mountains still have to be quarantined in a hotel in the capital and test negative for the coronavirus.(Pixabay)
Those wishing to scale mountains still have to be quarantined in a hotel in the capital and test negative for the coronavirus.(Pixabay)
world news

Nepal expecting hundreds of mountain climbers despite Covid crisis

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:26 PM IST
The Department of Tourism in Kathmandu said Wednesday that more than 300 foreigners have expressed interest in climbing Mount Everest this spring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The extent of protests Wednesday in Yangon was hard to gauge as the government further restricted communications, limiting access to timely information.(Reuters)
The extent of protests Wednesday in Yangon was hard to gauge as the government further restricted communications, limiting access to timely information.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar protesters don't relent in face of deadly crackdown

PTI, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:12 PM IST
The verified death toll among protesters since the February 1 coup ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi has now exceeded 200, according to a tally compiled by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden and other advocates including Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden are being deployed to various states as part of the "Help Is Here Tour."(AP File Photo)
Biden and other advocates including Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden are being deployed to various states as part of the "Help Is Here Tour."(AP File Photo)
world news

Biden White House kicks off Covid stimulus tour

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The package, one of the largest economic stimulus measures in US history, provides $1,400 direct payments to most Americans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden administration has criticised Beijing for its use of “coercion”, and its version of vaccine diplomacy that appears to tie access to vaccines to politics. (Agencies)
The Biden administration has criticised Beijing for its use of “coercion”, and its version of vaccine diplomacy that appears to tie access to vaccines to politics. (Agencies)
world news

US rebuke to China for vaccine diplomacy sets tone for meet in freezing Alaska

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Antony Blinken has said the US and Japan will push back, if necessary when China uses coercion and aggression to get its way
READ FULL STORY
Close
Empty vials of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are seen in a tray.(Reuters File Photo )
Empty vials of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are seen in a tray.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Sri Lanka to continue with Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine: Govt spokesman

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • Some nations, mostly European, suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, after some reports of blood clotting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup demonstrators march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Anti-coup demonstrators march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Myanmar's Buddhist monks urge military to end violence against protesters

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:13 PM IST
In its most forthright condemnation of the military's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations, the government-appointed organisation also said in a draft statement its members intended to halt activities, in an apparent protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives a vaccine as Vietnam starts its official rollout of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine for health workers, at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Hai Duong province, Vietnam.(Reuters)
A woman receives a vaccine as Vietnam starts its official rollout of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine for health workers, at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Hai Duong province, Vietnam.(Reuters)
world news

Vietnam says homegrown Covid-19 vaccine to be available by 4th quarter

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • The announcement comes as more countries try to speed up development of homegrown vaccines amid tight global supply and concerns over the emergence of new strains of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A voter arrives to cast a vote in the 2021 Dutch general elections at the House of Representatives in the Hague.(AFP)
A voter arrives to cast a vote in the 2021 Dutch general elections at the House of Representatives in the Hague.(AFP)
world news

Voters go to polls on final day of pandemic-hit Dutch election

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Rutte's conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy has been leading polls by a wide margin for about a year, but the lead has been shrinking in recent weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground, in the Manhattan borough of New York.(Reuters File Photo)
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground, in the Manhattan borough of New York.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

UN investigators seek evidence of criminal orders by Myanmar junta

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:06 PM IST
  • More than 180 protesters have been killed in the southeast Asian nation by security forces trying to crush a wave of demonstrations since the junta seized power, says activist group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Globally, 17.2 million people were displaced in 2018 and 24.9 million in 2019.(PTI)
Globally, 17.2 million people were displaced in 2018 and 24.9 million in 2019.(PTI)
world news

Over 10 million displaced by climate disasters in six months: Report

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Some 60% of climate-IDPs (internally displaced persons) in the last six months were in Asia, according to IFRC's report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to U.S. sanctions, the State Department said.(AP)
Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to U.S. sanctions, the State Department said.(AP)
world news

US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks

AP, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to US sanctions, the State Department said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aliye Tuerkyilmaz a member of a multilingual team of five street workers shows an information flyer as she poses for a photo in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln, the German capital’s crowded immigrant neighborhood that’s studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges. The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant hands out flyers informing about the coronavirus pandemic and tries to connect with other immigrants in one of the four languages she speaks. Tuerkyilmaz belongs to an multilingual team, a group of five street workers trying to explain the dangers of COVID-19 to those who are often not reached through other efforts by the authorities. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
Aliye Tuerkyilmaz a member of a multilingual team of five street workers shows an information flyer as she poses for a photo in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln, the German capital’s crowded immigrant neighborhood that’s studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges. The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant hands out flyers informing about the coronavirus pandemic and tries to connect with other immigrants in one of the four languages she speaks. Tuerkyilmaz belongs to an multilingual team, a group of five street workers trying to explain the dangers of COVID-19 to those who are often not reached through other efforts by the authorities. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
world news

Multilingual team helps Berlin immigrants fight coronavirus

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • The hope is that they will be able to break through the lack of communication, which not only has to do with language barriers but also a deep distrust of German authorities fed by a sense of nonacceptance
READ FULL STORY
Close
On travel in particular, Kwarteng said that any policy needed to be driven by the data.(Twitter/IBCIG)
On travel in particular, Kwarteng said that any policy needed to be driven by the data.(Twitter/IBCIG)
world news

Britain considering best way to proceed on vaccine passports, says minister

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • "We are discussing what the best way to proceed is," Kwarteng told the BBC when asked about the fairness of non-vaccinated people being denied access to hospitality, entertainment and travel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
world news

Kashmir only issue in way of better ties between India, Pakistan: Imran Khan

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Pakistan PM made the remarks while addressing the first edition of the Islamabad Security Dialogue, a two-day summit organised by Pakistan’s National Security Division in collaboration with the country’s leading think tanks
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP