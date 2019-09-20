Multiple people shot on streets of Washington, DC: Report

world

Gunfire erupted on the streets of Washington, DC, on Thursday night and several people were shot, local media reported.

ABC affiliate WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene and said that there had been a “massive” police response at the intersection of 14th and Columbia streets north of the city’s downtown.

Reuters could not immediately reach police to confirm the reports.

UPDATE: @dcfireems confirms several people shot, injuries unclear, near 14th & Columbia NW DC. Multiple transported. Massive police presence. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/ZZ6VPjNKcP — Jay Korff (@ABC7Jay) 20 September 2019

Local TV station FOX-5 reported, citing police, that six people were shot in the incident.

