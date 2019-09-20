e-paper
Multiple people shot on streets of Washington, DC: Report

Local WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene

world Updated: Sep 20, 2019 09:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Local media reported a gunfire incident in Washington DC late on Thursday night.
Local media reported a gunfire incident in Washington DC late on Thursday night.(Photo Credit: ABC 7 News-WJLA / Twitter )
         

Gunfire erupted on the streets of Washington, DC, on Thursday night and several people were shot, local media reported.

ABC affiliate WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene and said that there had been a “massive” police response at the intersection of 14th and Columbia streets north of the city’s downtown.

Reuters could not immediately reach police to confirm the reports.

 

Local TV station FOX-5 reported, citing police, that six people were shot in the incident.

Located on the Potomac river, Washington DC is the capital of the United States and the seat of the federal government.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 08:37 IST

