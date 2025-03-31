Day after Putin Limo attack, gunshots fired from Murmansk rooftop | VIDEO

A day after one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's luxury Aurus limousines caught fire after an explosion near the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in Moscow, videos showing gunfire from a rooftop in Murmansk surfaced on social media. Officials are yet to respond to these reports. It is unclear if anyone is injured. Gunshots were heard from a rooftop in Murmansk, Russia(AP and X/Zlatti_71)

Posting a video from Murmansk on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, Nexta TV tweeted: “In Murmansk, an unidentified individual climbed onto the roof of a multi-storey building, is aiming at police officers, and shooting at apartment windows. Within half an hour, local residents counted more than 15 shots.”

Read More: Bromance over? Trump's ‘very angry, very pissed’ at Putin, threatens secondary tariffs on Russian oil

Another person tweeted about the alleged gunman firing from a roof of a dormitory. Dozens of police cars could be seen near the building.

“A gunman is positioned on the roof of a dormitory, firing at apartment windows and aiming at police officers. Residents report hearing over 15 shots in the past 30 minutes. The area is cordoned off by law enforcement, and information about casualties is being clarified,” they said.

Only earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Murmansk, the largest city north of the Arctic Circle. He vowed to 'strengthen Russia's global leadership in the Arctic' during a conference.

At the event, Putin spoke about US President Donald Trump's Greenland plans. “In short, America's plans in relation to Greenland are serious. These plans have deep historical roots. And it's clear that the US will continue to systematically pursue its geo-strategic, military-political and economic interests in the Аrctic. As for Greenland, this is a matter for two specific countries. It has nothing to do with us."

Read More: Putin suggests ‘transitional administration’ for Ukraine under UN to end war

Assassination attempt on Putin?

Videos on social media showed a luxury limo from Putin's official car fleet catching fire. The incident raised concerns about the Russian president's security and fueled speculation about a potential assassination attempt on him. The Kremlin is yet to issue a clarification.