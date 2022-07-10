Musk dodges Twitter questions in Sun Valley address, talks about Mars instead
The collapse of Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc. deal made the billionaire’s appearance at Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley Conference an even hotter ticket, but ultimately it left many attendees cold.
He declined to answer questions on the deal, though he did reiterate gripes over the company’s treatment of former President Donald Trump and how it shares user data. For many of those who had extended their stays in Sun Valley, Idaho, to listen to Musk, it was probably a disappointment, according to people at the closed-door session.
Instead, he took to the stage Saturday, less than 24 hours after scrapping his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, and spent much of the time outlining his vision for mankind’s future on Mars, the people said, asking not to be identified.
In the marquee address – typically reserved for the likes of legendary investors such as Warren Buffett – the SpaceX chief executive officer called Mars a “civilian life insurance” policy should disaster hit on Earth. The planet is necessary as a platform for human life to go on, when the sun eventually burns out, Musk added.
Musk has long been a proponent of colonizing Mars, tweeting earlier this year about a possible human landing by 2029. SpaceX investors were in attendance at the Sun Valley conference, some of whom stayed for Musk’s address. The private company’s valuation has surged in its most recent funding round.
During the session, Musk was questioned on Twitter by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose organization has worked closely with the world’s richest man. Musk was formerly on OpenAI’s board and has made sizable donations to the research company, which works to make artificial intelligence a benefit to society. Musk continues to be an adviser to OpenAI.
In a filing Friday, Musk accused Twitter of misrepresenting user data and of not complying with “contractual obligations” to provide information about how to assess the prevalence of bots on the social media network. His decision to walk away from the deal sets the stage for an arduous court brawl, with Twitter vowing minutes after the filing landed to fight back in court.
Hesitation
At least one attendee present sympathized with Musk’s decision to avoid discussing the deal, citing the pending litigation. A few attendees said they had mulled investing in Twitter’s stock in anticipation of the deal, however they hesitated due to the volatile nature of Musk and the reality that he may pull out of an agreement.
Musk did speak about the need for Twitter to share its algorithms and be more transparent on user data. He reiterated that he believed Trump needed a “time out” from the platform rather than the lifetime ban imposed after the former president encouraged supporters to march on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
During his appearance, Musk also spoke about his unhappiness at President Joe Biden’s administration for snubbing him and Tesla Inc. with its electric-vehicle push. The billionaire, who tweeted in May that he is no longer supporting the Democrats and will instead vote Republican, has been ratcheting up criticisms of the current White House.
At the conference on Thursday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal didn’t respond to a question from Bloomberg on whether he’s worried about Musk walking away from the deal.
Sri Lanka president, PM agree to quit after violent protests
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down next Wednesday, the country's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday, after a day of violent protests in which demonstraters stormed the president's official residence and set fire to the premier's home in Colombo. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement Rajapaksa had informed him that he will step down from his post.
Former UK ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid join leadership race
British Conservative lawmakers and former health ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid used interviews with the Telegraph newspaper to announce they were joining the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. Both Hunt, who lost out to Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, and Javid, said as leader they would cut corporation tax to 15%, while Javid also said he would reverse an increase in social security contributions which took place in April.
Oprah Winfrey's father dies. He was 89
Oprah Winfrey's father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. Earlier this week, Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on the Fourth of July. Oprah spent her early childhood at her father's hometown of Kosciusko, Mississippi, and in Milwaukee with her mother, Vernita Lee, who died in 2018.
Sri Lanka's president to resign on July 13; PM's house attacked: Top facts
The Sri Lanka Parliament speaker said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign on Wednesday even as protesters have broken into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire. "To ensure a peaceful transition, the president said he will step down on July 13," parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana said in a televised statement. The office of Wickremesinghe said the protesters forced their way into his Colombo home on Saturday evening.
Zelensky sacks Ukraine's envoy to India, other ambassadors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Kyiv's ambassador to Germany on Saturday as well as several other top foreign envoys, the presidential website said. In a decree that gave no reason for the move, he announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary. Zelensky has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.
