Mutilated body of German trader found in freezer in Thailand's Pattaya, 2 arrested

In a shocking incident, the mutilated body of a missing German businessman was found in a freezer inside a house in southern Thailand's Pattaya, news agency AP reported citing the police officials. The Police have arrested two Germans in connection with the case.

A Thai reporter takes a photo of an empty freezer at the Nong Prue police station in Pattaya, Chonburi province,(AP)

Hans-Peter Mack, a 62-year-old German real estate broker had went missing for a week until his dismembered body was found stuffed into a chest freezer in a home in Nong Prue, an upscale settlement popular with foreigners northeast of Pattaya in Chonburi province, the report added.

He was last seen driving his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, where he lived with his wife. His family had also announced to offer a reward of 3 million baht ($86,000) for information leading to his return, according to a missing person announcement, the officials said.

Tawee Kudthalaeng, the police chief in the town has said that a large amount of money was missing from Mack's bank account, which they suspect is linked to the slaying. The police chief refused to elaborate but said investigators were looking into several suspects, both German nationals and Thai.

Meanwhile, the officials have arrested a 52-year-old German man in Bangkok, and a 47-year-old German woman surrendered, according to the local media. The police chief has also confirmed the arrests and said the two had been charged with murder. He said a probe is underway to nab the third suspect as well.

According to the report, Mack's body was located by using security camera videos from the area. Meanwhile, his car was found Sunday in the parking lot of a condominium in the locality. The police have also found the traces of what appeared to be a cleaning solvent on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel and other areas of the car.

(With inputs from AP)

