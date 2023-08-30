‘My mugshot is worth a billi’: Song featuring AI-generated Donald Trump makes it to top of iTunes rap chart

A rap song featuring an AI-generated Donald Trump, soon after he faced13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury, has made it to the No. 2 spot on the iTunes rap chart. ‘First Day Out’ by Hi-Rez was released last week, days after Donald became the first president in the US to get a mugshot.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, 2023 (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(AP)

The digital imitation of Donald in the song is nearly perfect. In the rap song, Hi-Rez imagines how the former president may have felt after being booked and later released on bond.

So far this year, the Georgia indictment happens to be the fourth brought against Donald. There were multiple federal cases over the former president’s attempts at overturning the 2020 election in Washington, DC, as well as for allegedly mishandling classified documents in South Florida.

Donald was also indicted for allegedly falsifying business records in an attempt to conceal “hush money” paid to Stormy Daniels before the elections in 2016. He was accused of doing this to keep Stormy from speaking up about an affair he allegedly had with the adult film star.

What does the song say?

“Out on bail, out on bail. I won’t see inside a cell,” an AI-generated voice says in the song. “Imma beat them RICO charges. And if I go to prison. You can’t do me like the Clintons. I’ll be laid up, eating steak with Secret Service chillin.'”

The rap also mentions the chaos around the mugshot. “These DA’s acting silly. My mugshot is worth a billi. Sold some merch and made a milli,” the rap says.

The rapper goes on to blame Democrats for the charges brought against Donald. “Screaming ‘orange man bad!’ The whole world mad. Thug life, shout out all of my Maga-based Chads,” the so-called Donald says. “Coming for the deep state. I will stop the New World Order. But before that I’ll finish walls at the border.”

The rap was reportedly created by Hi-Rez in just 30 minutes. It was widely circulated on social media.