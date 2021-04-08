Home / World News / Myanmar ambassador to UK says he is locked out of embassy
world news

Myanmar ambassador to UK says he is locked out of embassy

Kyaw Zwar Minn said he was barred from entering the embassy on Wednesday evening by diplomats loyal to the military regime.
AP | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 02:19 PM IST
London : Kyaw Zwar Minn, the Myanmar ambassador, walks outside the Myanmar Embassy in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Newspaper reports say the embassy was taken over by members of the country's new military regime Wednesday evening. AP/PTI(AP04_08_2021_000020B)(AP)

Myanmar's ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has criticized the military coup in the country, says he has been locked out of his London office by colleagues.

Kyaw Zwar Minn said he was barred from entering the embassy on Wednesday evening by diplomats loyal to the military regime.

Last month, the ambassador called for the release of Myanmar's democratic leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained when the military seized power on Feb 1.

“They are refusing to let me inside. They said they received instruction from the capital, so they are not going to let me in,” he told the Daily Telegraph, calling the move a “coup.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday condemned the “bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime,” and praised the ambassador's “courage.” But it was unclear what, if anything, the UK could do about the move.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar military aung san suu kyi
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP