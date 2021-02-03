Myanmar citizens calls for boycott of military-linked products and services
- The Myanmar population is pushing for the "Stop Buying Junta Business" campaign, as a sign of support for democracy against dictatorship of the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, and declaration of a one-year state of emergency, Myanmar Times reported.
The Myanmar population is pushing for the "Stop Buying Junta Business" campaign, as a sign of support for democracy against dictatorship of the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, and declaration of a one-year state of emergency, Myanmar Times reported.
The Tatmadaw has been linked to a large number of businesses in various sectors such as food and beverage products, the entertainment industry, internet service providers, banks, financial enterprises, hospitals, oil companies, and wholesale markets and retail businesses.
Meanwhile, a number of celebrities have announced not to endorse or work with armed forces related corporations.
This comes after a military coup took place following days of escalating tensions between the government and the military over last November's general elections.
On February 1, the military detained the country's president, U Win Myint, and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other senior figures from the ruling party in response to alleged poll fraud by the Union Election Commission.
Myanmar declared the one-year state of emergency and the state power was handed over to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing.
'Regrettable': Japan on Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral deal for port
Covid vaccine Sputnik V turns out to be a scientific and political win for Putin
Myanmar's Suu Kyi charged with possessing illegal radios
