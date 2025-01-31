Myanmar extends state of emergency for 6 more months

Myanmar's ruling military has extended a state of emergency for another six months, state media reported on Friday, a day ahead of the four-year anniversary of a coup that plunged the country into chaos after a decade of tentative democracy. A day before the fourth anniversary of a coup that sent Myanmar into disarray following ten years of fragile democracy, state media said Friday that the ruling military has prolonged a state of emergency for an additional six months.(AP)

Myanmar has been locked in a civil war triggered by the military's overthrow of the elected civilian government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. The junta plans this year to hold an election, which critics have derided as a sham to keep the generals in power through proxies.

"There are still more tasks to be done to hold the general election successfully. Especially for a free and fair election, stability and peace is still needed," state-run Myanmar Digital News said on its Telegram channel in announcing the extension of emergency rule.