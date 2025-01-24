Menu Explore
5.1 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar closer to Manipur border; no damage reported

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 24, 2025 09:29 AM IST

The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be at Homalin town,Hkamti district in Myanmar’s Northern Sagaing division

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale was reported in Myanmar close to the Manipur border in the early hours of Friday, according to a report of the seismological observatory, Manipur University. There was no report of any damage till the filing of the report.

The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be at Homalin town,Hkamti district in Myanmar’s Northern Sagaing division. (Representative file photo)
The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be at Homalin town,Hkamti district in Myanmar’s Northern Sagaing division. (Representative file photo)

The earthquake struck around 12:53am (Lat: 24.621 N & Long: 95.116 E, Depth: 130 Km) and was measured at 5.1 on the Richter magnitude scale, the report said.

The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be at Homalin town,Hkamti district in Myanmar’s Northern Sagaing division.

“A similar earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale had also jolted at the same area of Myanmar around 10:02pm on January 3 this year,” Manichandra Sanoujam of Seismological observatory, Manipur University said.

However, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8. On 24-01-2025, 00:53:35 IST, Lat: 24.68 N & Long: 94.87E, Depth: 106 km, Location: Myanmar.”

A similar mild earthquake was also reported in Manipur on January 22 night. However, there was no report of any damage.

The mild earthquake struck around 9:46pm and was measured at 3.3 on the Richter magnitude scale, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The epicenter of the earthquake was said to be Churachandpur in Manipur.

