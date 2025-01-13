Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake rattles southwestern Japan, triggers tsunami warnings

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2025 06:41 PM IST

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued the advisory for tsunami waves of up to one metre (three feet).

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of rattled southwestern Japan, the country's meteorological agency said Monday. The authorities have issued tsunami warnings in the wake of the earthquake.

Japan earthquake: The extent of damage was not immediately clear. (Representational)
Japan earthquake: The extent of damage was not immediately clear. (Representational)

Tsunami warnings were issued for Miyazaki Prefecture, where the temblor was centered, in the southwestern island of Kyushu, as well as nearby Kochi Prefecture, shortly after the quake struck at 9:19 p.m. local time, according to the agency.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued the advisory for tsunami waves of up to one metre (three feet).

The USGS revised its estimate down from 6.9, adding that "there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake".

The JMA nevertheless urged the public to stay away from coastal waters.

"Tsunami can strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or go near coastal areas," the agency said on X.

Meanwhile, no irregularities were noticed at the Ikata nuclear power plant.

The extent of damage was not immediately clear.

Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

With inputs from AFP, AP

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On