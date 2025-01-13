Magnitude 6.9 earthquake rattles southwestern Japan, triggers tsunami warnings

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of rattled southwestern Japan, the country's meteorological agency said Monday. The authorities have issued tsunami warnings in the wake of the earthquake. Japan earthquake: The extent of damage was not immediately clear. (Representational)

Tsunami warnings were issued for Miyazaki Prefecture, where the temblor was centered, in the southwestern island of Kyushu, as well as nearby Kochi Prefecture, shortly after the quake struck at 9:19 p.m. local time, according to the agency.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued the advisory for tsunami waves of up to one metre (three feet).

The USGS revised its estimate down from 6.9, adding that "there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake".

The JMA nevertheless urged the public to stay away from coastal waters.

"Tsunami can strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or go near coastal areas," the agency said on X.

Meanwhile, no irregularities were noticed at the Ikata nuclear power plant.

The extent of damage was not immediately clear.

Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

With inputs from AFP, AP