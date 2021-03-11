Home / World News / Myanmar junta says Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments of $600,000, gold
Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun also said President Win Myint, plus several cabinet ministers, had also engaged in corruption and he had pressured the country's election commission not to act on the military's reports of irregularities.
The allegations were the strongest yet by the military since it overthrew the country's top leaders on Feb 1.(AP)

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted illegal payment worth $600,000 plus gold while in government, a junta spokesman said, adding that the information had been verified and many people were being questioned

Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun also said President Win Myint, plus several cabinet ministers, had also engaged in corruption and he had pressured the country's election commission not to act on the military's reports of irregularities.

The allegations were the strongest yet by the military since it overthrew the country's top leaders on Feb 1. They remain under house arrest.

