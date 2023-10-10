Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Myanmar military not responsible for artillery strike on refugee camp in Kachin: Junta spokesperson tells local media

Myanmar military not responsible for artillery strike on refugee camp in Kachin: Junta spokesperson tells local media

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Oct 10, 2023 12:04 PM IST

The artillery strike killed at least 30 people at a refugee camp in Kachin state.

Myanmar's military was not responsible for an artillery strike that killed at least 30 people at a refugee camp in Kachin state on the border with China, a junta spokesperson told local media on Tuesday.

Image showing two military personnel of Myanmar

Zaw Min Tun told People Media: "We are investigating. We always take care of border peace situation."

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar myanmar military china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP