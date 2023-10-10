Myanmar military not responsible for artillery strike on refugee camp in Kachin: Junta spokesperson tells local media

Myanmar's military was not responsible for an artillery strike that killed at least 30 people at a refugee camp in Kachin state on the border with China, a junta spokesperson told local media on Tuesday.

Image showing two military personnel of Myanmar

Zaw Min Tun told People Media: "We are investigating. We always take care of border peace situation."

