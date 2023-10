Myanmar military not responsible for artillery strike on refugee camp in Kachin: Junta spokesperson tells local media

Myanmar's military was not responsible for an artillery strike that killed at least 30 people at a refugee camp in Kachin state on the border with China, a junta spokesperson told local media on Tuesday.

Image showing two military personnel of Myanmar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zaw Min Tun told People Media: "We are investigating. We always take care of border peace situation."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON