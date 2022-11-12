Myanmar must get 'democratic transition back on track immediately': UN chief
Published on Nov 12, 2022 09:59 AM IST
Myanmar: “I urge the authorities of Myanmar to listen to their people, release political prisoners,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday urged the Myanmar junta to "immediately" restart democracy, saying it was the only way to stop the "unending nightmare" engulfing the country.
"I urge the authorities of Myanmar to listen to their people, release political prisoners and get the democratic transition back on track immediately. That is the only way to stability and peace," Guterres told reporters at a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in Phnom Penh.
