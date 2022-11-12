Myanmar must get 'democratic transition back on track immediately': UN chief

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 12, 2022 09:59 AM IST

Myanmar: “I urge the authorities of Myanmar to listen to their people, release political prisoners,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said.

Myanmar: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen.(Reuters)
AFP |

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday urged the Myanmar junta to "immediately" restart democracy, saying it was the only way to stop the "unending nightmare" engulfing the country.

"I urge the authorities of Myanmar to listen to their people, release political prisoners and get the democratic transition back on track immediately. That is the only way to stability and peace," Guterres told reporters at a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in Phnom Penh.

Topics
un chief antonio guterres myanmar
