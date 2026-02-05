Nancy Guthrie medication, pacemaker spark health concerns after kidnapping; report indicates high blood pressure

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday. It has been four days since she was allegedly taken from her home in Arizona, as per authorities. The search remains on, and investigators have stressed that time is of the essence as the 84-year-old would be in poor health without her daily medication. Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been kidnapped, after being reported missing on Sunday. (X/@BrianEntin)

Guthrie's medication was found at her home when she was reported missing, leading authorities to believe that she hadn't left of her own accord. It was also reported that her pacemaker had stopped with her Apple devices around 2 pm. A law enforcement official had told Fox News that the implanted medical device lost connection with Apple products that belonged to Nancy around that time.

Her phone and Apple Watch were found inside the house as well. Given Nancy's advanced age, there is a lot of concern about her medical condition. “Praying she's found safe. Day 4 already,” a person wrote on X.

Another person expressed fear, pointing to Nancy having a pacemaker, and said "They're often used alongside antiarrhythmic medications, such as beta blockers, to manage complex rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). While these medications suppress rapid or irregular heartbeats, they can also slow the heart too much (bradycardia). Having the pacemaker in place to regulate the rate and rhythm prevents symptoms like dizziness or fainting by maintaining a safe minimum heart rate."

“Stopping antiarrhythmic medications can lead to the recurrence of abnormal rhythms or rates, increasing the risk of complications such as dizziness, shortness of breath, fainting, stroke, or even death,” the person added.