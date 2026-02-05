Nancy Guthrie medication, pacemaker spark health concerns after kidnapping; report indicates high blood pressure
Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday and investigators believe time is of the essence as the 84-year-old would be in poor health without her medication.
Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday. It has been four days since she was allegedly taken from her home in Arizona, as per authorities. The search remains on, and investigators have stressed that time is of the essence as the 84-year-old would be in poor health without her daily medication.
Guthrie's medication was found at her home when she was reported missing, leading authorities to believe that she hadn't left of her own accord. It was also reported that her pacemaker had stopped with her Apple devices around 2 pm. A law enforcement official had told Fox News that the implanted medical device lost connection with Apple products that belonged to Nancy around that time.
Her phone and Apple Watch were found inside the house as well. Given Nancy's advanced age, there is a lot of concern about her medical condition. “Praying she's found safe. Day 4 already,” a person wrote on X.
Another person expressed fear, pointing to Nancy having a pacemaker, and said “They’re often used alongside antiarrhythmic medications, such as beta blockers, to manage complex rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). While these medications suppress rapid or irregular heartbeats, they can also slow the heart too much (bradycardia). Having the pacemaker in place to regulate the rate and rhythm prevents symptoms like dizziness or fainting by maintaining a safe minimum heart rate.”
“Stopping antiarrhythmic medications can lead to the recurrence of abnormal rhythms or rates, increasing the risk of complications such as dizziness, shortness of breath, fainting, stroke, or even death,” the person added.
Nancy Guthrie: What medication is she on?
Notably, it is not known if Nancy takes antiarrhythmic medications. The person who has expressed concerns and outlined medical information is not an expert in the field and the information should be taken as such.
However, authorities did express concern that if Nancy went without her medication for over 24 hours it could be life threatening. The dispatch call with Pima County Sheriff's Office received indicated Nancy had high blood pressure and cardiac issues, as per People.
Authorities are now speaking to people who they believe had contact with Guthrie, prior to her kidnapping. However, they've not named any suspects or persons of interest in the case yet.
