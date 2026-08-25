Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI discusses Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni as ‘investigator’ makes ‘inside job’ claim

A former FBI agent discussed Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. Jennifer Coffindaffer's insights about Annie and Tommaso came even as a self-styled investigator, Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, claimed that Nancy Guthrie's disappearance was an ‘inside job’.

A former FBI agent discussed Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over six months and no suspect has been named to the public in the Nancy Guthrie case.

Since the early days of the investigation, however, a lot of public scrutiny and speculations were turned towards Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni, Nancy's daughter and son-in-law. This came after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. Later, the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are the lead investigating authority, junked this claim and Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

However, interest in Annie and Tommaso continued as Nancy reportedly had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, making the two among the last people to see her before the disappearance. Here's what ex-FBI agent discussed about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni.

What ex-FBI discussed about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni

Former FBI agent, Jennifer Coffindaffer was speaking on her show with guest Wyatt Sharpe, a GenZ podcaster.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharpe was speaking about ‘false accusations’ in such cases, and how it is part of the public's involvement in a case. “On the Annie and Tommaso front,” Sharpe said there was some great ‘reporting’ naming Banfield specifically.

He blamed ‘people’ for misconstruing Banfield's reporting. “She wasn't saying Annie and Tommaso are the suspects,” Sharpe continued, adding “She was saying in the early stages of the investigation, as family members always are, they were being looked at.”

Sharpe further said that ‘people online’ misconstrued this. The former FBI agent then added that ‘source reporting’ in ‘this case’ was something of interest. Coffindaffer said the ‘problem is’ that if ‘sources’ come from ‘law enforcement vantage’ then one has to wonder about the ‘motive’ and if it is ‘really true’. The discussion continued about how the media reporting on Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie had been made something more by netizens who have continued to express an interest in the married couple.

‘Investigator’ makes ‘inside job’ claim

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

JLR is one such online personality who has kept public interest in Annie and Tommaso alive. He was on ground in Tucson in the early days of the investigation, and has returned there now as well.

He's often dug up old photos and posts of Annie and Tommaso questioning where Nancy Guthrie is. Notably, JLR has not directly named them as suspects or made claims about their involvement in the Nancy Guthrie case.

However, he recently claimed on X that Nancy's kidnapping was an ‘inside job’. This comes even as authorities have officially cleared all family members. JLR did not provide any reason or proof to back up his claim.