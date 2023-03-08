Watch: Australian MP popped the question to his partner in parliament. Then…

A politician from Australia's Victoria proposed to his partner in the country's parliament. "I think we should get married," Labor MP Nathan Lambert told his partner Noah Erlich, amid joyful reactions from other politicians.

“I won’t bring a ring out now, because I’m not allowed to have any props. But it’s securely stored at the moment and I am planning in fact to bring it out very romantically tonight in the roughly 10 minutes between the kids falling asleep and us collapsing of exhaustion,” Nathan Lambert said as other politicians clapped.

The Guardian reported that Nathan Lambert presented his partner with a ring after the speech. “She said yes which was pretty great,” he said. Nathan Lambert represents the northern Melbourne electorate of Preston.

He chose to propose to his partner in the parliament as he wanted to make the proposal special. “There were no French holidays planned or other things people might traditionally do. This seemed like the opportunity," he told The Guardian.

