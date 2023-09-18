National Cheeseburger Day: Here are the best tweets celebrating the cheesy day

September 18 is observed as National Cheeseburger Day every year in the U.S. Honouring people's favourite cheesy sandwich heaven, various burger places and joints offer hefty discounts on these delicious meals.

The beginning of cheeseburgers

The beginning of cheeseburgers dates back to the 1920s.

A story suggests that Lione Sternberger invented the cheeseburger in 1926 while working at his father's Pasadena, a California sandwich soap, The Rite Spot.

It was during an experiment that he dropped a slice of American cheese on a sizzling hamburger and created the cheesy genius.

However, there is no food whose origin isn't debated and so is the same with cheeseburgers.

In another story a restaurant in Los Angeles, O'Dell's claims the first to place cheeseburgers on its menu in 1928.

Kaelin' Restaurant in Louisville claims they invented the slice of heaven in 1934.

Interestingly, the Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in Denver received a trademark for the name “cheeseburger” in 1935.

While food lovers have been celebrating the day by eating this cheesy goodness, many took to Twitter to share their joy.

How to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Several fast-food giants are offering hefty discounts on the cheesy day. This includes franchises like Burger King, McDonald's, Applebee's and Wendy's.

Or you could always go to the best burger joint near you!

Quirky cheeseburger places to vouch for this day

Louisiana Purchase in San Diego offers a quirky combination of doughnuts and cheeseburgers.

BBQ Bacon offers an onion cheeseburger on its menu, which is personally loved by owner Jessica Fisher.

Mac Attack Burger at Union Burger Bar in New York is also a food lovers' favourite.