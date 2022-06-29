Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

NATO leaders to invite Sweden, Finland to become members today

"I'm pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey's concerns, including around arms exports, and the fight against terrorism," Stoltenberg said Tuesday after crunch talks in Madrid.
Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 04:52 AM IST
AFP |

NATO leaders will formally invite Finland and Sweden to join the alliance Wednesday after Turkey inked a deal to drop its objections, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

