Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / NATO to strengthen partnership with Japan, says secretary-general Stoltenberg

NATO to strengthen partnership with Japan, says secretary-general Stoltenberg

world news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 08:21 AM IST

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is in Japan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

NATO will continue to strengthen its partnership with Japan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday during a visit to Japan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Read more: US will end public health emergency for Covid in May: What it means

His trip is aimed at strengthening ties with Western allies in Asia in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
jens stoltenberg nato
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP