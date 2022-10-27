Meet Turban-wearing Sikh woman set to be new councillor of Canada's Brampton

Indian-origin Navjit Kaur Brar, a healthcare worker in Canada, has become the first turban-wearing Sikh woman to be elected as a city councillor of Brampton city. Navjit Kaur Brar is a respiratory therapist and won the race in Wards 2 and 5 in the municipal council polls in Brampton city.

Navjit Kaur Brar secured 28.85% of the votes cast beating Jermaine Chambers who got 22.59% and Carmen Wilson who was chosen by 15.41% people, local media reports said.

“I am so proud of @Navjitkaurbrar. She was a selfless and dedicated front-line healthcare worker during the pandemic. She has stepped up for public service and I am confident she will be a phenomenal addition to Brampton City Council,” Brampton mayor Patrick Brown said.

Navjit Kaur Brar had previously ran as Ontario NDP candidate in Brampton West but had lost to Amarjot Sandhu.

“I think a lot of people can relate to me. I’m just a respiratory therapist. I’ve actually worked with a lot of people. I’m a mom of three and a lot of people in Brampton are families," Navjit Kaur Brar said.

“I’m excited. I’m so proud of all Bramptonians who have voted, making sure our voices are being heard more than ever before,” she added.

