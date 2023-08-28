Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill who killed Osama bin Laden celebrates wedding anniversary days after arrest

Former Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill celebrated his wedding anniversary on social media, days after being arrested in Texas. The 47-year-old has maintained that he killedOsama bin Laden. He reportedly facesClass A misdemeanour charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanour charge of public intoxication. Only the assault charge, however, is listed in jail records. He was booked into jail in Collin County and later released on $3,500 bond, the Daily Mail reported. Robert J. O’Neill shared a series of photos with his wife on social media, writing, “Thank you for putting up with me!” (mchooyah/Instagram)

Sharing a series of pictures with his wifeJessica O'Neill, Robert wrote, “Happy Anniversary @jessicalynneoneill Thank you for putting up with me! I love you.” Some Instagram users mocked him in the comment section, with one of them saying, “No better way to celebrate an anniversary than going to jail. You absolute legend.”

Robert told Esquire in a 2013 interview that he had killed Laden during Operation Neptune Spear in May 2011. He even recounted the story in his memoir, ‘The Operator.’ However, the US government neither confirmed nor denied his claims. At the time, many other special forces personnel protested Robert’s violation of "a code of silence that forbids them from publicly taking credit for their actions."

Rear Admiral Brian L. Losey and Force Master Chief Michael Magaraci encouraged all Navy SEALs to abide by the rule. They said, “At Naval Special Warfare's core is the SEAL ethos […] A critical tenant [sic] of our ethos is 'I do not advertise the nature of my work, nor seek recognition for my actions.' Our ethos is a life-long commitment and obligation, both in and out of the service. Violators of our ethos are neither teammates in good standing, nor teammates who represent Naval Special Warfare."

Robert was previously reportedly banned by Delta Airlines for refusing to wear a mask in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Authorities busted him for driving drunk in Montana in 2016, but prosecutors later dropped the charges. Notably, Robert backed Armed Forces Brewing Co., a Virginia microbrewery that came into being amid the Bud Light controversy. Budlight’s sponsorship of LGBTQ influencerDylan Mulvaney had stirred up a huge debate.