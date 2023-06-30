‘I’ve been scared to leave the house…’ Dylan Mulvaney calls out Bud Light for abandoning her amid controversy

Recently, Dylan Mulvaney called out Bud Light for not standing up for her after commissioning the influencer for a sponsored post that initiated an unending flow of backlash. Dylan Mulvaney attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram publicly standing up against the backlash she received since the partnership with Bud Light in April. She criticized the beer company for showing no support since the initial Instagram-sponsored post.

In the video, she addressed how her mental well-being was impacted after being “ridiculed in public” due to the controversy surrounding the partnership. As the controversy persisted, the celebrity influencer decided to remain quiet and anticipated the beer company would take a stand in her flavor but much to her optimism, they left her alone to face the backlash.

Mulvaney said, “For a company to hire a trans person and then to not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans personal at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want.”

She told her followers that the reason for engaging in this brand deal was because she “loved” the company. Swiftly the consumers expressed their indignation towards the post, the influencer explained, “It must have been a slow news week because the way that this ad got blown up, you would’ve thought I was like on a billboard or on a TV commercial or something major. But no, it was just an Instagram video.”

Mulvaney explained the reason for posting a video after a few months of controversy, “I’m bringing it up because what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined. I should’ve made this video months ago but I didn’t. I was scared of more backlash, and I felt personally guilty for what transpired.”

Mulvaney added, “For months now, I’ve been scared to leave the house. I’ve been ridiculed in public. I’ve been followed, and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone. And I’m not telling you this because I want your pity, I’m telling you this because if this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much, much worse for other trans people.”

The influencer posted the video in commemoration of pride month and asserted that she has worked with several brands that care for and support the LGBTQ+ community. “I’ve worked with some fantastic companies who care, but caring about the LGBTQ+ community requires a lot more than just a donation somewhere during Pride Month.”

Celebrities like Kid Rock and Travis Tritt have shown their disappointment with Bud Light. Ellen DeGeneres commented, “We still have a long way to go, but things will get better, and they’ll get better because of you.” Jonathan Van Ness wrote, “I am so proud of you honey!!” Musician Gayle commented, “I’m so so sorry for all the bullshit you’ve been through and you’re amazing.”

Also read | Why America’s top-selling beer is no longer American as Bud Light loses the tag of most favourite beer?

Hayley Kiyoko further added, “So proud of you thank you for this we love you!!!”

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON