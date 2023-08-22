‘Neither courage nor resilience’: Snarky Royal Expert slams Meghan Markle ahead of her address to war veterans

Ahead of Meghan Markle's expected address to war veterans at the 2023 Invictus Games, a royal expert has poured vitriol against the Duchess of Sussex. Royal biographer and expert Angela Levin believes Megan neither represents courage nor resilience and it will be ironic to have her talk to war veterans.

“Meghan is going to be there [Invictus Games]. She is going to speak to the veterans about courage and resilience,” Levin told GB News.

“I thought that was quite ironic, because she represents neither of those things,” added Levin.

Notably, the 2023 Invictus Games is set to be held between September 9 and 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Both Meghan and Prince Harry are expected to attend the grand extravaganza.

The games, the brainchild of Prince Harry on the lines of the Warrior Games in US, first took place in 2014 in London. Since then, the games have been hosted four times in different cities across the world.

At Invictus Games, wounded, sick or injured war veterans compete in different sports events and use the big stage to showcase their skills. “Invictus” translates to “unconquered.” The grand event celebrates the great contribution by the veterans and helps them have a good mental health through sports.

"The Games doesn't focus on what causes the injury, but really about the recovery and how to be part of a community again," said Prince Harry in the recently released trailer of Netflix docuseries "Heart of Invictus".

Levin also weighed in on Prince Harry's body language in the trailer of "Heart of Invictus".

“There was an advert for the series, and he struck me more like the Harry I knew in 2017 when I was writing his biography. He was brilliant with the soldiers who were damaged mentally or physically,” said Levin to GB News.

“I just wonder if he is coming out of the pit he has been in and he’s becoming more like a man himself. He’s in a very bad, miserable state. He was happy before, but he isn’t now,” she added.

