Nepal calls for evacuation of at least 1,500 Nepalis in Afghanistan

The country's foreign ministry spokesperson Sewa Lamsal said that they have formally written to embassies requesting them for the evacuation of staff in Afghanistan.
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Thousands of Nepali men work as security guards in diplomatic districts of Afghanistan. (AFP)

Nepal's government on Sunday called for the evacuation of an estimated 1,500 Nepalis working as security staff with embassies and with international aid groups in Afghanistan amid Taliban taking control of Kabul on Sunday.

"We have formally written to embassies requesting them for the evacuation," Nepal foreign ministry spokesperson Sewa Lamsal told Reuters in Kathmandu.

Lamsal said the government has also set up a panel to determine the exact number of Nepalis working in Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan.

"The government will make arrangements for their evacuation also," she said.

Nepal does not have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan but thousands of Nepali men work as security guards in diplomatic districts of the country.

